CONWAY, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that an exit sign fell on Interstate 40 after it was hit Thursday morning.

ARDOT officials said that a boom truck carrying lumber with a flatbed trailer was traveling on I-40 westbound around 9 a.m. when it hit the sign. Officials said the overhead sign fell on the interstate near the Dave Ward Drive exit, blocking all three lanes.

Crew members pushed the sign off the interstate to reopen the lanes. The driver stopped later on the interstate, officials said.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Traffic officials said that it will take several months to rebuild the sign.

To stay up to date on the latest traffic updates, visit our traffic page.