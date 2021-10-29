Multiple lane closures expected as work continues on I-30 in Little Rock, North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK- Ark. – Continued construction on Interstate 30 is expected to close several lanes in Little Rock and North Little Rock starting Nov. 1.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, changes to traffic patterns will begin Monday at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and then happen overnight between 8 p.m. through 5 a.m.

ARDOT also said double-lane closures on interstate lanes will typically be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Transportation officials said that drivers need to plan for the following closures:

Day closures:

I-30 eastbound right shoulder at Roosevelt Road in Little Rock

I-30 frontage roads between 3rd and 10th streets in Little Rock

2nd and 3rd Street intersections with Rock Street and River Market Avenue in Little Rock; flagging operations

Mahlon Martin Street and sidewalks (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Rock; detour signed

Broadway Street between Pine and Olive Streets in North Little Rock

Overnight closures:

I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock; this includes an eastbound lane shift between 9th and 6th streets with the left lane separated from traffic by concrete barriers on either side

I-30/I-40 ramps or lanes within the north terminal in North Little Rock; this includes the closure of the I-30 eastbound exit to JFK Boulevard/Highway 107; see detour map NR 21-356-A

NR 21-356-A I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; detour signed

I-30 frontage road northbound between 10th and 6th streets in Little Rock

Broadway Street between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock

24-hour closures:

River Market Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets in Little Rock; 2nd Street eastbound closed between River Market Avenue and Sherman Street; detour signed

Riverfront Drive (head-to-head traffic pattern) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock. A single lane of westbound traffic has temporarily shifted into the eastbound lanes.

Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s website at ARDOT.gov.