FORREST CITY, Ark. – Snow continues to fall in Arkansas making driving conditions hazardous.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, Arkansas Department of Transportation officials reported a multi-car accident on Interstate 40, impacting traffic headed eastbound. From the ARDOT traffic cameras, it appears to involve at least three tractor-trailers.

The accident has closed the center and right lanes near Mile Marker 242.1, according to the report.

Officials have not released if any of the drivers were injured or how long the lanes are expected to be closed. Stay up to date with the latest driving conditions at KARK.com/traffic.