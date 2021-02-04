Improvements to Cantrell will require lane closure on I-430

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Improvements to Cantrell Road (Highway 10) will require a temporary weekend lane closure on Interstate 430 in Little Rock, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will close the outside southbound and outside northbound lanes of I-430 between Highway 10 and Highway 100 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6. This will allow the contractor to conduct paving work in that area.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic barrels and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

You can also follow on Twitter @IDriveArkansas for traffic and @myARDOT for everything else.