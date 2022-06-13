HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – Interstate 30 westbound will be closed to traffic at mile marker 85 in Hot Spring County Tuesday morning for up to 30 minutes, starting at 6:30 a.m.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, a towing company will be removing the metal debris that remains from a deadly collision on Thursday, June 11.

The fiery crash on Thursday killed three and trapped hundreds on the interstate for hours. In all, there were five separate wrecks that crushed eight tractor-trailers near Malvern.

ARDOT says they will work as quickly as possible to have the interstate open within that 30-minute time frame.