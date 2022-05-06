LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Interstate 30 between North Little Rock and Little Rock will be seeing some lane closures beginning Monday, May 9 that will have a major impact on drivers through the area.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), Double-lane closures on I-30 will mainly be limited from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m., with traffic being controlled by construction barrels and signage.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock

2nd Street westbound (single-lane closure) between Cumberland and Scott Streets in Little Rock

3rd Street eastbound at Rock Street (corners of intersection closed) in Little Rock

Collins Street northbound between 4th and 3rd streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock (7:00 p.m. start time)

I-30/I-40 ramps or lanes (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to the northbound frontage road

I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (7:00 p.m. start time)

3rd Street (full closure) between Mahlon Martin and Ferry Street in Little Rock (Saturday night, May 14)

ARDOT says that drivers should use caution as they approach and drive through all work zones.