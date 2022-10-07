LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the work will begin Monday, October 10 with double-lane closures that will be limited between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

Riverfront Drive (single-lane closures) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock; includes a single-lane closure on I-30 eastbound at the I-630 westbound ramp and at the Broadway Street exit

I-630 westbound on-ramp (full closure) between College Street at 15th Street and the Pedestrian Bridge in Little Rock

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6 p.m. start time)

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to northbound frontage road

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (11 p.m. start time)

24-hour closures

Mahlon Martin (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Rock; detours signed

6th Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours signed

McGowan Street (full closure) between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock; the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane; detours signed

ARDOT officials say traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage, with officials asking drivers to use caution when approaching and traveling through the work zones.