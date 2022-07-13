CONWAY COUNTY, Ark. – Transportation officials say a grass fire brought interstate traffic to a halt in Conway County Wednesday.

Video from the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s iDrive system shows smoke filling the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near exit 117 just east of Menifee.

ARDOT officials said the fire started around 11:15 a.m., and maps show that by 11:30 a.m. traffic had backed up past Cadron Creek.

By around 11:50 a.m., the two inside lanes of traffic had re-opened, though the outside lane was still marked as closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.