LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The City of Little Rock has said to expect detours in parts of Little Rock beginning Monday, August 3 for 30 days (weather permitting).

Construction crews will be replacing stormwater drainage systems along East 6th Street and Byrd Street, and at the intersection of Byrd Street and East Capitol Ave. The streets will be closed during construction.

There will be signage showing a detour route near the construction site.