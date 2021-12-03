Eastbound lanes of I-30 in Little Rock to close for construction this weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — All Interstate 30 eastbound lanes in Little Rock from Interstate 630 and 6th Street will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6.

Crews will close the eastbound interstate lanes and move traffic onto the I-30 northbound frontage road.

The work is part of a plan to place girders for the 9th Street bridge over I-30 eastbound lanes.

I-30 eastbound traffic will take the Downtown Little Rock ramp (Exit 140) to the frontage road and use the on-ramp at 6th Street to return to I-30.

During the work, additional closures will be in place:

• I-30 westbound lanes will be reduced to one open lane between 6th Street and I-630. The southbound frontage road will be used to help move westbound traffic.

• The I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 eastbound will be closed.

• The 6th Street bridge between the I-30 frontage roads will be closed.

Some city streets in the vicinity of 6th and 9th streets will be closed to facilitate traffic movement. Local street detours will be signed.