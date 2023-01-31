CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police said that they are working a crash that happened on a railroad crossing Tuesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, officials with the Conway Police Department stated that an accident had occurred at the Sturgis Railroad Crossing Tuesday. They also said that the car was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Authorities said that officials with Union Pacific Railroad were also on the scene.

Police noted that Sturgis Road should still be accessible through Benton Sevier Street coming from Dave Ward Drive or Stanley Russ Road.

CPD officials said that they will update the public once they have cleared the scene.