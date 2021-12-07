Chemical spill blocks traffic on I-40 near Forrest City, injury reported

ST. FRANCIS CO, Ark. – Officials from the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that lanes on Interstate 40 WB and EB are blocked due to a tractor trailer crash involving a chemical spill.

According to officials, the crash happened near Forrest City at Exit 241 and officials said that there was an injury reported.

ARDOT officials said lanes are closed between mile markers 239 and 247.

Officials suggested that traffic take Exit 247 near Widner to Highway 70 as an alternate route.

In an update from ARDOT, officials said the chemical spill is controlled.

There is no estimated time of when traffic will be clear.

