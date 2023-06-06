MEMPHIS, Ten. – Arkansas Department of Transportation officials said a bridge going over the Mississippi River will be temporarily closed for construction efforts.
ARDOT said Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will close the I-55 Mississippi River bridge to continue construction on the I-55 and Crump interchange beginning Friday.
A full list of road closures and traffic changes is listed below.
Friday, June 9 from 8:00 pm until Monday, June 12 at 6:00 am
- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed**
- Local traffic only at South Third Street / will have to exit at Metal Museum Drive
- Crump Boulevard EB from Alston will be open
- Crump Boulevard WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB will be closed
- Riverside Drive NB will be closed
- Metal Museum Drive to I-55 NB will be closed
A detour will be posted.
Beginning Monday, June 12 at 6:00 am the below will describe the new traffic patterns.
- I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross over at the east end of the I-55 bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB
- I-55 NB outside lane of the cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use
- Crump Boulevard WB will be closed (local traffic only beyond South Third Street)
- Crump WB local traffic to Metal Museum Drive will be able to utilize the detour that goes down Crump WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB / crosses over Riverside Drive / goes up Riverside Drive SB ramp to I-55 NB and then can exit at Metal Museum Drive
- Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina
- Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina
- Wisconsin will remain closed
- Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed
- Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed
Officials said activities include setting beams for the new Wisconsin Bridge, construction of a cross-over at the east end of the I-55 bridge, and repair work on the I-55 bridge.
More information regarding the I-55/Crump Boulevard project can be found on the TDOT website.
