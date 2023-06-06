MEMPHIS, Ten. – Arkansas Department of Transportation officials said a bridge going over the Mississippi River will be temporarily closed for construction efforts.

ARDOT said Tennessee Department of Transportation crews will close the I-55 Mississippi River bridge to continue construction on the I-55 and Crump interchange beginning Friday.

A full list of road closures and traffic changes is listed below.

Friday, June 9 from 8:00 pm until Monday, June 12 at 6:00 am

Crump Boulevard WB will be closed** Local traffic only at South Third Street / will have to exit at Metal Museum Drive



Crump Boulevard EB from Alston will be open

Crump Boulevard WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB will be closed

Riverside Drive NB will be closed

Metal Museum Drive to I-55 NB will be closed

A detour will be posted.

Beginning Monday, June 12 at 6:00 am the below will describe the new traffic patterns.

I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross over at the east end of the I-55 bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB

I-55 NB outside lane of the cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use

Crump Boulevard WB will be closed (local traffic only beyond South Third Street) Crump WB local traffic to Metal Museum Drive will be able to utilize the detour that goes down Crump WB ramp to Riverside Drive NB / crosses over Riverside Drive / goes up Riverside Drive SB ramp to I-55 NB and then can exit at Metal Museum Drive

Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina

Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina

Wisconsin will remain closed

Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed

Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed

Officials said activities include setting beams for the new Wisconsin Bridge, construction of a cross-over at the east end of the I-55 bridge, and repair work on the I-55 bridge.

More information regarding the I-55/Crump Boulevard project can be found on the TDOT website.

For live traffic updates, visit our traffic page.