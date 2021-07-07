ARDOT: Significant weekend closures to I-30 in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Department of Transportation will be closing significant parts of I-30 this weekend for work on the 30 crossing project.

All I-30 lanes in Little Rock between 6th Street and the Interstate 630 interchange will close Friday night, July 9 at 10 p.m. through Monday morning, July 12 at 5 a.m.

I-30 eastbound traffic will take the 6th/9th Street ramp to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp at 6th Street to return to I-30.

I-30 westbound traffic will take the 6th Street ramp to the frontage road and will use the on-ramp south of 9th Street to return to I-30.

The I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 will also be closed during this construction.

ARDOT asks that drivers use caution when approaching and traveling through the highway work zones.