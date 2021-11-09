ARDOT: Overturned tractor-trailer, fire truck crash delays traffic on I-40 in Lonoke County

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. – Traffic on I-40 in Lonoke County has been delayed due to a crash involving an 18-Wheeler and a fire truck, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

According to ARDOT, an overturned tractor-trailer blocked traffic on the outside lane of the interstate. Officials also said another tractor-trailer hit a fire truck causing a traffic delay on the right shoulder.

To view updates about the crash, visit the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s website at IDriveArkansas.com.