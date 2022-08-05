LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said drivers should expect new closures on Interstate 30 in Pulaski and Interstate 530 Jefferson County next week.

Beginning Monday, August 8, single and double-lane closures will impact Little Rock and North Little Rock drivers on I-30 as part of the ongoing 30 Crossing project.

Daytime closures (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6:30 a.m. start time)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.)

Overnight closures (8 p.m. – 5 a.m.)

I-30 (single- and double-lane closures) between I-630 in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (single-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound (full closure) in Little Rock; ramp detour signed to exit to northbound frontage road

I-30 frontage road (single-lane closure) between 4th and 10th streets in Little Rock (6 p.m. start time)

Broadway Street eastbound (single-lane closure) between the frontage roads in North Little Rock (11 p.m. start time)

President Clinton Avenue (full closure) between Sherman Street and Dean Kumpuris in Little Rock; detour signed to use 3rd Street

River Market Avenue (single-lane closure) north of 2nd Street in Little Rock

24-hour closures

Mahlon Martin (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and 3rd Street in Little Rock; detours signed

6th Street bridge (full closure) for reconstruction in Little Rock; detours signed to use the 9th Street bridge or 3rd Street

Sherman Street (full closure) between President Clinton Avenue and 2nd Street in Little Rock; detour signed to use River Market Avenue

In addition to the closures in the Little Rock metro area, ARDOT crews will be shutting down some ramps on I-530 to replace stop bars and some direction signs.

Overnight exit ramp closures are also scheduled for Tuesday, August 9, and Wednesday, August 10.

Exit Ramp Closures

Ramp closures will begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 at Exit 32 (Highway 256) on I-530 South. Exits 34 (White Hall), 39 (Hwy 79 interchange), and 43 (Walmart) will be closed from 2 – 4 a.m. Each ramp is expected to be closed for one hour.

On Wednesday, August 10 work will continue at Exit 20 (Redfield) and will continue south until completion.

ARDOT officials encourage drivers to exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

For assistance in making additional travel plans, look at ARDOT’s lane closure map at iDriveArkansas.com. To see more details on the 30 Crossing project, head to ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.