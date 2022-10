LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Drivers should be aware of a multi-car accident reported during the morning rush hour on I-30.

Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a multiple vehicle accident at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday morning that is impacting the inside and middle lanes of traffic.

Drivers headed Eastbound into Little Rock are experiencing slow traffic movement.

The accident happened near Exit 139 A and traffic begins to slow near Stanton Road, according to ARDOT.