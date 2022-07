LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that Interstate 30 Eastbound is blocked after a crash Monday morning.

ARDOT officials said all lanes are affected after the crash happened just east of Baseline Road. Officials also noted that the crash involves a potential combustible chemical.

I-30 E is CLOSED between Mablevale West Rd. and Baseline Road following a significant accident. Expect delays here. #artraffic #arnews pic.twitter.com/ERjVoztEZk — Joel Young, CBM (@joel_off_air) July 18, 2022

Crews are detouring traffic off at Baseline Road Exit 130.

This is a developing story.