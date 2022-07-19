HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A natural gas leak has caused sections of Highway 7 and Highway 29 to temporarily close in Garland County, officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

ARODT officials said that Highway 7 South at Albright and Highway 290 is closed at the Central Avenue intersection due to a gas line that was struck. Officials said the incident happened just after 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews are encouraging traffic traveling on Highway 7 South to take Long Beach Drive, turn Left onto Highway 290 then turn left onto Century Circle. Those traveling on Highway 7 North are encouraged to take Century Circle, turn left onto Highway 290 then turn right onto Long Beach Drive.

Officials said that multiple agencies are on the scene, including the Arkansas State Police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.