SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Lanes have been cleared after a crash happened on I-30 near Bryant Monday morning, according to an update from the The Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Saline Co: Lanes blocked due to a previously reported accident on EB I-30 near Mile Marker 124.2 have been cleared. #ARtraffic #CNAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) November 8, 2021

ARDOT officials said the crash involved multiple vehicles that caused all lanes to be impacted.

One vehicle caught on fire, according to officials from ARDOT.

Saline Co: (UPDATE) I-30 EB left lane & shoulder remain blocked due to an accident/vehicle fire just east of Bryant (mm 124). Traffic detoured at Exit 124. Monitor at https://t.co/cV0NdpEKer. #artraffic #cnatraffic https://t.co/SFHrfjxuwt pic.twitter.com/ihd2gHSSKC — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) November 8, 2021

For traffic updates, visit the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s website at IDriveArkansas.com.