ARDOT: All lanes cleared after crashes on I-40 in St. Francis County

UPDATE: According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, all lanes involving the multiple crashes on Interstate 40 in St. Francis County have been cleared.
ST. FRANCIS CO, Ark. – Officials from the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that lanes on Interstate 40 EB and WB are blocked due to four crashes near Palestine.
According to officials, one crash involving two tractor-trailers happened near exit 233, blocking traffic on the inside lane going westbound.
Officials also reported another crash happened near mile marker 231.4, blocking the right shoulder.
Officials reported two additional crashes involving a tractor-trailer near the mile markers 226.9 and 228.5
Officials said the crash has blocked lanes on the right shoulders.
Traffic is being rerouted to exit 221 to Highway 70, according to ARDOT officials.
