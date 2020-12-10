Space Station Flyover this Evening

The International Space Station will be making a GREAT flyover this evening between 5:35pm and 5:41pm from NW to SE travelling nearly directly overhead. Look for a slow moving “star”. Get specific times for your area at Spot the Station!

