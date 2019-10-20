Severe Weather Threat Increases in Arkansas Sunday Night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe storms will be possible in Arkansas late Sunday night into Monday morning as a cold front swings into the state.

A strong line of storms is forecast to enter west Arkansas late Sunday night, around midnight. Eastward progression will continue as the system pushes into central Arkansas between 3-6 a.m. The storm system will be approaching its exit from Arkansas past the Mississippi River during the mid-late morning hours, around 8-10 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma has outlined two severe risk areas in Arkansas for Sunday night and Monday morning.

Sunday night, much of north, north central, central and west Arkansas are under an enhanced risk (30% chance) for scattered severe storms. A slight risk (15% chance) for isolated severe storms includes much of central and east Arkansas with a marginal risk (5% chance) extending to include parts of far east/southeast Arkansas.

Any storms that turn severe Sunday night may threaten strong, damaging winds or isolated tornadoes.

Monday morning, the severe risk zones shift farther southeast as the line of storms associated with the cold front will be pushing out of the state. Far east, southeast and south central Arkansas has a 5-15% chance of seeing isolated severe storms mid-morning.

The main storm threat Monday will be strong, damaging winds around 60 mph.

Flash flooding is not expected as this cold front will be moving quickly. Most of central Arkansas will receive about 1-2 inches of rain. Any individualized cells that form ahead of the main line could drop heavier rainfall totals than the totals predicted above.

The threat for severe weather in Arkansas Monday should end by the afternoon as the cold front exits the state, leaving cooler, drier conditions behind it.