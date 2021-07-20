Skip to content
KARK
Little Rock
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
National News
Monday Night Mystery
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Arkansas Today
Working4You
Entertainment
Traffic
Business
Victory over Violence
Weird News
KARK 4 Today
Meet the Team
Top Stories
Federal judge blocks Arkansas trans youth treatment ban
Live
Voluntary recall for potential Listeria contamination of muffin products
Gallery
3 wounded in shootings during NBA Finals celebrations in Milwaukee
Video
UAMS closes Little Rock COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic due to decline in demand
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Map Center
NE Arkansas Forecast
NW Arkansas Forecast
SE Arkansas Forecast
SW Arkansas Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Your Weather Photos
Sock it 4Ward
At Home Discovery
Pig Trail Nation
Hogville
SEC Football
Fearless Friday
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
Masters Report
Golf
MLB
Tokyo 2020
Fishing with Big Sarge
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Real Estate Pros
Retail Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
Watch Now
Video Center
Newsfeed Now
Take a Moment
Capitol View
At Home Discovery
Digital Originals
Community
Share the Road
Clear the Shelters
TV Schedule
Good News Matters
Recipes
AR Careers
Showcase
No Text Zone
Gas Tracker
Local Events
CSAs
Daily Horoscopes
AR Scholarship Lottery
Veterans Voices
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive on Arkansas
Saving a Generation: A Conversation about Opioids
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Tokyo 2020
Let the fashion policing begin on opening day of Tokyo Games
Fresno native Lynn Williams will be able to call herself an Olympian for the first time
Video
Tulare native Richard Torrez Jr. gears up for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Video
Valley community rallying around Nickles’ Olympic pursuit of softball gold
Video
Family and friends rally behind Merced High graduate competing in the Olympics
Video
More Tokyo 2020 Headlines
‘A lot of people need to be recognized’: Photographer’s book highlights 20 Olympians
Video
Bird, Alvarez chosen to carry US flag at opening ceremony
Team USA staffer sorry for COVID protocol-Nazi post
Soccer players kneel to start Olympic activism in Tokyo
Video
Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics
How to watch gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics
Brisbane, Australia picked to host 2032 Olympics; no other countries bid
Japan tops Australia in softball as delayed Tokyo Games open
Photos: Tokyo ready to host Olympics like no other
Gallery
Jill Biden’s plan to attend opening ceremony in Tokyo still on
Video