Research shows that obeying the speed limit reduces the likelihood of being involved in a serious or fatal accident.

With that research in mind, Arkansas State Police have recently unveiled 25 new low-profile patrol vehicles to better observe and tackle aggressive and distracted driving.

To avoid a serious accident, or being stopped for speeding, keep in mind that the speed limit in any urban district in Arkansas is 30 mph.

The maximum speed limit on a controlled-access highway is 75 mph and rural highways are either 55 or 60 mph.

And in all active school zones, the speed limit is 25 mph.

Speeding in Arkansas can result in fines or even jail time. Exceeding 15 miles per hour over the speed limit can be considered reckless driving.

