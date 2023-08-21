(Taylor King Law) – Here’s this month’s Frequently Asked Question.

What type of car insurance should I have?

Arkansas law requires every driver to carry $25,000 liability insurance, however, be sure you carry sufficient liability limits to protect your assets.

Comprehensive and Collision covers damage to your vehicle. While it may be required on a new vehicle, if you drive an older car with a lower cash value, you might skip this coverage.

Uninsured coverage is one you don’t want to skip. One in every 5 drivers in Arkansas are uninsured. If you’re hit by an uninsured driver, uninsured motorist coverage is your only protection.

And Medical Payments Coverage, or PIP, is a no-fault coverage that can help cover the cost of medical bills. In our experience, it’s incredibly valuable.

Whatever insurance you choose, be sure you understand what coverage you’re selecting.

