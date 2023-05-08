(Taylor King Law) – In Arkansas, drivers are required to maintain liability coverage on their vehicle.

Liability coverage pays for a claim when a driver is at fault in an accident. Arkansas law requires drivers to carry a minimum of twenty-five thousand dollars for bodily injury and twenty-five thousand for damages to property.

If you’re in an accident and the other driver is at fault, their liability coverage is responsible for covering not only damages to your vehicle, but covering medical costs, lost wages, mileage, and more.

Unfortunately, it’s estimated that as many as 1 in every 4 drivers on the road are uninsured, which is why we always recommend drivers apply for uninsured motorist coverage in addition to their liability coverage.

Uninsured insurance coverage steps in and covers the cost of damages when you’ve been hit by an uninsured driver.

