(Taylor King Law) – Here’s this month’s frequently asked question – What should I do if I’m in a car accident and everyone seems okay?

Even a mild collision can be a rattling experience.

If you’re involved in a wreck, and you’ve already checked that everyone is okay; it’s still important that you contact your local authorities.

Calling the police ensures you’ll have an accident report. People often change their story once they talk to their insurance company, and having a police report will help you avoid a potential he said/she said scenario, as well as avoid someone providing you with expired or false insurance information.

Go ahead and take photos of any damage to the vehicles while you wait on the authorities. After you’ve taken photos, Arkansas law permits you to move your vehicle from the roadway for your safety.

One last thing to keep in mind, although you may feel okay immediately after the collision, don’t be surprised if you feel sore the next day. An injury may not present itself until after the adrenaline has worn off.

