It’s also important to know what NOT to do. Here are 3 common mistakes drivers make after a collision.

First, Forgetting to gather information. A name and number of the other driver are not enough. Ask to see their license. Take photos of their license plate and both vehicles. Talk to witnesses.

Second, failing to call the police. Not reporting an accident to law enforcement makes you vulnerable to an uninsured driver or simply a dishonest one. Always call the police and file an accident report.

And third, refusing medical care. Acknowledge if you feel pain, even if it’s later after the adrenaline has worn off. If necessary, schedule an appointment with a medical care provider.

