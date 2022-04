9 year old Cabot golf prodigy competes in national …

People’s Convoy passes through Arkansas on the way …

Michael Davis body cam released showing moments after …

Pottsville bridge has 3 crashes in 2 days

Arkansas Derby is back and better than ever

Arkansas below national average on registered electric …

Garland Co. program works to keep those getting out …

Girls of Promise conference showcases opportunities …

Yell County sheriff turns in his badge after 24 years …

Pizza D’Action holds fundraiser for murder victim

Ukrainian living in Arkansas searching for her mother