We often receive questions about car insurance including "What is Uninsured Motorist Coverage? Do I need it? And do I have it?"

What is it? Uninsured motorist coverage steps in when you’ve been hit by an uninsured driver to cover your losses including lost wages, pain & suffering, medical bills, and damages to your vehicle. It protects you when the other driver fails to follow the law.

Do you need it? Yes. It’s estimated that as many as 1 in 4 drivers on Arkansas roads are uninsured. And, unfortunately, we don’t choose who we’re in an accident with.

And do you have it? For that one you’ll need to call your insurance agent.

