(Taylor King Law) – According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration more than 40% of accidents happen at an intersection.

And in our experience, an intersection accident can quickly turn into a “he said – she said” scenario. To avoid that situation there are a few things to know BEFORE you’re ever involved in a collision at an intersection.

One important thing is to ALWAYS call the police.

Even if the other driver admits fault at the scene, if the police aren’t there to assign fault, that other driver can quickly change their story, which is something we see far too often.

Another is to gather information from as many witnesses as possible. Unfortunately, it’s rare that a camera will be at the intersection to capture who was at fault, and unless you have a dash cam, it’s important to gather witnesses who can offer a statement to the police.

