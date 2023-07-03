(Taylor King Law) – Many of us in Arkansas are planning BBQs and firework displays for this year’s 4th of July.

But no one is planning a trip to the emergency room.

In the past year, fireworks accounted for more than 15,000 trips to the ER. Protect yourself and your family this 4th by lighting all fireworks outdoors away from trees and power lines.

Remember to never attempt to relight a firework that didn’t work the first time.

Keep a bucket of water or fire extinguisher nearby to avoid a disaster.

And keep in mind, fireworks and alcohol don’t mix.

Lastly, never underestimate sparklers. Sparklers account for more injuries among children than any other firework.

And if you have a pet at home, make sure they’re in a comfortable, secure place away from the celebration.

The 4th is the perfect holiday to spend with friends and family, not with the nurses at your local ER.

Have a happy AND SAFE 4th of July from all of us at Taylor King Law.