(Taylor King Law) – Here’s this month’s Frequently Asked Question.

If I’ve been in a car accident and I need to see a doctor, should I have the doctor bill my car insurance instead of my health insurance?

Health insurance actually plays a vital role after a car accident. Using your health insurance can get you in quicker with a medical expert, and in some cases, a clinic won’t see you unless you have health insurance.

People are hesitant to use their own insurance because it’s the at-fault driver’s fault, so their insurance should cover the costs. But what happens is health insurance will cover the medical expense now, and the settlement will reimburse your health insurance as necessary.

Letting your medical provider know you have health insurance as early as possible is the best way for you to receive the medical attention you need, and to ensure your medical bills are covered after a car accident.

