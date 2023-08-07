(Taylor King Law) – Did you know it’s illegal to talk on a cell phone while driving through a school zone?

It’s true, not only can you not text, but even talking on the phone while in a school zone is restricted unless you’re using a Bluetooth device.

With school back in session, everyone needs to be familiar with the school zone laws in Arkansas.

If you’re passing through a school zone while children are present, you should slow to 25 mph.

And keep in mind that a school zone extends 300 feet, or roughly the distance of a football field, to either side of the school grounds.

And if you see a school bus while on the road, you must come to a complete stop before reaching the bus if the bus stops and displays its flashing lights.

This Arkansas law applies to vehicles coming from either direction.

Remember that flashing red means kids ahead.

