(Taylor King Law) – Just because Halloween is meant to be spooky, doesn’t mean it shouldn’t also be safe.

Aside from a stomach ache, the biggest danger to a child on Halloween is traffic on the road. Use these tips for a Happy and SAFE Halloween.

Choose bright colors for your costume when trick or treating. And if your child can’t live without that Batman costume, use reflective tape or glow sticks.

As a general rule, the more visible you and your child are to other drivers, the better. Flashlights and headlamps are another way to increase your visibility.

Always use a sidewalk when available. And be sure your group stays together, especially when crossing the street.

And drivers, expect there to be children crossing the street on Halloween. Exercise extra caution and whatever you do…don’t drive distracted.

From all of us at Taylor King Law, have a safe and spooktacular Halloween!

