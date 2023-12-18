(Taylor King Law) – Rideshare services like Lyft and Uber have exploded in popularity.

Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or new to using rideshare, here are five rideshare safety tips:

One, avoid waiting outside. Schedule and wait indoors for your ride to arrive.

Two, confirm the car before getting inside. Compare the license plate, make & model to what’s listed in the app.

Three, ask the driver to confirm your name. Make a habit of asking “Who are you here to pick up?” before getting in the vehicle.

Four, share your trip. That can mean traveling in groups OR using the app to remotely share your progress with a friend.

Five, if your driver is driving erratically or you feel unsafe, ask your driver to pull over at a safe exit point. And if it’s an emergency…dial 911.

Whether you’re leaving a party or leaving the airport this holiday season…get home safely.

