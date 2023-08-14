(Taylor King Law) – After an accident, people often ask “How do I know if I need to call a lawyer?”

While it’s possible to handle an insurance claim alone, here are some red flags that indicate it might be time to call an attorney:

First, if the insurance company has denied your claim or their offer is lower than the cost of your damages.

Next, if you have serious injury that needs ongoing treatment with significant medical bills.

Third, if the at-fault driver has changed their story and is now denying fault.

Next, if you have pre-existing injuries, or there are questions about insurance coverage.

Finally, if you’re unsure whether you’re being treated fairly by insurance, or you simply aren’t clear on your legal rights in Arkansas – you should call a lawyer.

Whether you choose to hire an attorney or not, an experienced lawyer will be able to help you explore your options and ensure you’re being treated fairly.

If you have questions, you can always call the Taylor King Law Firm at 1.800.CAR.WRECK. We’ll be on your side – by your side.