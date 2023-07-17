(Taylor King Law) – Moving over for an emergency vehicle on the side of the road isn’t only a safe practice, it’s the law in Arkansas.

The “Move Over Law” requires drivers to move away from a stopped emergency vehicle by one lane. If it’s not possible to move over, the law requires drivers to slow down to a reasonable speed below the speed limit.

This applies to any emergency vehicle such as an ambulance, fire department, or law enforcement.

If you see flashing lights on the side of the road, slow down, and when possible, MOVE OVER.

And the same goes for an approaching emergency vehicle. If a vehicle is approaching with its lights on, slow down and safely move over to make room for emergency vehicles.

We all play a part in keeping safe those working to keep us safe.

