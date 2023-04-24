(Taylor King Law) – One question we ask when we open a claim is “Do you have med pay coverage?”

To which most people respond, “I don’t know – what is it?”

Medical Payments or Personal Injury Protection is a no-fault coverage provided by your car insurance policy that helps cover the cost of accident-related medical bills.

What many people don’t realize when they’re injured in a car accident is that a settlement with the insurance company may take months and liability insurance won’t pay your medical bills as you go. But Med Pay Coverage will pay your medical bills now.

And because it’s a no-fault coverage, Personal Injury Protection will pay your bills whether you’re at fault or not.

So when people ask us “should I have Med Pay Coverage?” our answer is always “yes.”

Contact your insurance company to find out whether you have Med Pay or to find out how much it would cost to add.

And if you have questions about an insurance policy or claim, you can always call Taylor King Law at 1.800.CAR.WRECK. We’ll be on your side – by your side.