(Taylor King Law) – If you haven’t seen this year’s Emmy-nominated show, Jury Duty, it’s a documentary with a twist that provides an inside look at a jury trial.

Jury trials are foundational to our government. In the Declaration of Independence, amongst the list of grievances against the British Empire, Thomas Jefferson wrote, “For depriving us in many cases, of the benefit of trial by jury.”

If an insurance company refuses to settle your claim, an injury attorney will take your claim to court and ultimately try your case in front of a jury.

A judge will oversee the trial, but it’s the decision of twelve of your peers that ultimately decides the outcome, a reflection of America’s democratic process.

It’s our responsibility, as lawyers, to defend the rule of law, and to use the judicial system to protect your civil freedoms.

