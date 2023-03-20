(Taylor King Law) – One of the scariest moments for a driver is when they feel their vehicle hydroplane on wet roads. Unfortunately, your gut reaction may not be the right reaction when that happens.

If you feel your vehicle hydroplane use this important tip => Keep your hands on the wheel and your feet OFF the brakes and gas. Continue to steer in the direction you want your vehicle to go until you regain control.

Wet roads account for a staggering number of car accidents in Arkansas each year.

To prevent hydroplaning remember to slow down and avoid using cruise control when roads are wet.

And before you leave, check your tire treads. Worn tires mean you’re more likely to hydroplane on wet roads. You can use a penny to check whether your tires need replacing by inserting it upside down. If you can see all of Lincoln’s head – it’s time to replace your tires.

If you’re ever injured in an accident or have questions about a claim, call us at 1.800.CAR.WRECK. We’ll be on your side – by your side.