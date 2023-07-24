(Taylor King Law) – Here’s this month’s frequently asked question.

How do I get my car fixed after a car wreck?

If you’re in an accident and the other driver is at fault, you have the option of calling your own insurance company or calling the at-fault’s insurance. An insurance adjuster will either ask for pictures of your vehicle’s damage or they’ll send an adjuster to come and look at your vehicle.

The adjuster will determine whether your vehicle can be repaired or will be totaled, which typically happens when the cost of repairing the vehicle exceeds 70% of the value of your car.

You also have the right to determine which body shop or garage fixes your vehicle, at which point the repair shop will work with insurance to determine the cost of repairs.

While you’re without a vehicle, an at-fault insurance company is responsible for covering the cost of a rental car up to a reasonable amount. You want to coordinate this as quickly as possible to avoid being unable to get to and from work, or getting your kids to school, etc.

We’ve been answering your legal questions for nearly 30 years. And with over 275 years of combined legal experience, we’re more than ready to help.

If you have legal questions, you can always call or contact Taylor King Law online. We’ll be on your side – by your side.