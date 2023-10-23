(Taylor King Law) – With Halloween just around the corner, we wanted to remind everyone that the holiday can sometimes be TOO spooky for your pet. Here are our top tips for keeping your pet safe this Halloween.

Trick-or-treaters and knocks at the door can be as alarming as fireworks on the Fourth – find a safe place where your pet can feel secure.

If you take your dog trick-or-treating, keep them on a leash at all times. And for added safety measure, attach glow sticks or lights to your dog’s harness.

If you and your dog choose to wear costumes, don’t leave them unattended in their costume to avoid any potential choking hazards.

And while kids, and adults, can enjoy Halloween candy, keep human treats out of the reach of your pets.

From all of us at Taylor King Law, have a safe and spooktacular Halloween! And be sure to follow us on Instagram and Facebook to see all the costumes from our annual costume contest.

As always, call us with any legal questions. We’ll be on your side – by your side.

Click here to see other Today Show Minutes from Taylor King Law.