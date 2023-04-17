(Taylor King Law) – If you’ve been involved in a car accident it’s important to get a copy of the police report.

In Arkansas, you can obtain a copy of your report one of three ways: online, by mail, or in person.

You can mail your request to the Arkansas State Police headquarters in Little Rock. You can request your report online. The Arkansas State Police maintains an online database of all crash reports. It can be found at crashreports.ark.org.

Or you can visit the State Police Department or the local police department where your accident occurred and pick up a copy of your report in person.

Keep in mind that however you obtain a copy of your report, there will be a small fee that you have to pay…usually around $10.

If you’re having difficulty obtaining a copy of your report we’d be happy to help. Just call us at 1.800.CAR.WRECK.

We’ll be on your side – by your side.

For more information about obtaining a copy of your accident report: https://taylorkinglaw.com/how-to-get-arkansas-car-crash-reports/