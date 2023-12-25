(Taylor King Law) – You may be ready for winter weather this season…but is your vehicle?

One of our most important tips for winter weather driving happens before winter weather ever strikes.

Prepping your vehicle beforehand can ensure you and others remain safe on the road. Here are 3 things to check before.

One, check your tires.

When temperatures drop, so does tire pressure. Ensure your tires are properly inflated and that your treads are in good shape.

Two, check your fluids.

The most common fluids to check are your oil and antifreeze levels. Now is also the time to switch to a windshield wiper fluid designed for colder weather to prevent freezing.

Three, check your emergency kit.

A winter weather kit should include a blanket, flashlight, batteries, jumper cables, snacks, an ice scraper, and a first aid kit.

Adopt the scout’s motto and remember to BE PREPARED.

