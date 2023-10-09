(Taylor King Law) – Pedestrian deaths are higher than they’ve been in more than 40 years.

It’s true, 7837 pedestrians were killed in auto accidents last year, the highest in the U.S. since 1981.

Research shows that poor road design, higher speed limits, and larger vehicles all play a role in the climbing number of accidents.

To protect Arkansans, slow down. Always look twice, and never drive distracted. Be aware of pedestrians and share the road.

While most pedestrian accidents take place in urban areas and at intersections, 1 in every 6 fatal accidents took place on the interstate.

If you see a pedestrian on the side of the freeway, give them space.

