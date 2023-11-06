(Taylor King Law) – This week’s Frequently Asked Question is “when do most car wrecks occur?”

You might think that wrecks happen due to weather like snow or rain.

The truth is most wrecks happen when traffic increases. Summer road trips mean June and July are notoriously dangerous.

The same applies to Thanksgiving and Christmas when drivers are visiting family. Holidays like Labor Day and New Year’s Eve when people often make the mistake of drinking and driving tend to result in more car wrecks.

And changes in patterns like the end of school or start of school can mean more collisions are happening.

Research even shows that car wrecks happen more frequently the day we “spring forward” or “fall back” for Daylight Savings.

