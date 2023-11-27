(Taylor King Law) – This week’s Frequently Asked Question is “What’s the most dangerous road in Arkansas?”

The answer changes from year to year: In 2020, I-530 from Little Rock to Pine Bluff was the most dangerous interstate per mile in Arkansas.

But the year before, I-30 from Little Rock to Texarkana was the deadliest interstate for drivers.

And the year before that, I-40 was the most dangerous interstate per mile.

And it’s not just interstates, in one year Highway 25 running 86 miles north of Conway was statistically the most dangerous highway in Arkansas.

There’s no quick answer; in our experience, any roadway in Arkansas can be dangerous.

If you’re traveling through the Natural State, always remember to follow the rules of the road.

Buckle up.

And put your phone down, don’t drive distracted.

We’ve been answering your legal questions for nearly 30 years.

And with over 275 years of combined legal experience, we’re more than ready to help.

If you have legal questions, you can always call or contact Taylor King Law online. We’ll be on your side – by your side.

Click here to see other Today Show Minutes from Taylor King Law.