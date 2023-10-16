(Taylor King Law) – In the Natural State, trees in Arkansas begin to change colors in late September and reach peak color in early November.

Which means now is the time for an Arkansas road trip.

In north central Arkansas, Scenic 7 offers plenty of changing colors as it crosses the Ozarks and the Buffalo National River.

Look for oaks, hickories, and maples to reach peak color in mid to late October.

Mount Magazine, Arkansas’ tallest peak, offers 360-degree views of the Arkansas River Valley.

Trees in the River Valley typically reach peak color in late October to early November.

And further south, wind your way around Hot Springs National Park for plenty of colorful views.

Peak color in Hot Springs is usually early November or as late as mid-November.

Just remember when taking a road trip in Arkansas, to check your speed.

Always buckle up.

And never drive distracted.

